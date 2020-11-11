By Jethro Ibileke

With less than 24 hours to his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday evening dissolved the state executive council.

Obaseki, while announcing the dissolution at a valedictory executive council session at the Government House in Benin City, expressed appreciation to the outgoing council members for their selfless service to the state.

He urged former members of his cabinet to continue to work and support his administration

Obaseki said: “Since I became governor, I didn’t sack any commissioner, but rather they sacked me by resigning from my cabinet. What is important in government are the core values of truth, justice and fairness.

“When elected to serve the people, let us truly serve the people, as we will give account to God. I can’t claim success alone, what I did was to create the opportunity for you to serve.

“You are all part of this administration and architects of the new design for the growth and development of the state.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, commended the governor for his leadership style, adding that all former members of the cabinet learnt from his political ideology.

“You have shown that you are a good leader. I appeal to you to continue with the good works. God has put you as the governor to lead Edo to a greater height and we all will continue to support you,” he said.

On his part, the outgoing Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, commended the governor for his leadership style, which he said prompted the cabinet members to be efficient and effective in service delivery.

Also speaking, the outgoing Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs. Maria Edeko, expressed appreciation to the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.