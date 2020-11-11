Lagos monarch, the King of Ikate Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Alaiyeluwa, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), on Tuesday 10th November took to social media to gush over his wife, Olori Sekinat on her birthday.

Oba Elegushi without mincing words praised and appreciated his wife for being a wonderful wife and mother.

In a post on his Instagram page, the royal father wished the mother of his three children the most beautiful things life has to offer.

He wrote: “Great is God’s faithfulness; because they are new every morning”. My Dear wife, I celebrate you today, like I do everyday. And on this special day of your birthday anniversary, i want to wish you the most beautiful things life has got to offer. I wish you more happiness and fulfilment as you continue to radiate in Allah’s blessings. Thank you for being a wonderful wife and dotting mother. Have the best birthday ever. I love you.”