The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 152 new infections of the Coronavirus, with Lagos accounting for 93.

It also said that two deaths from COVID-19 complications, were recorded on Tuesday..

Nigeria’s death toll from COVID-19 related causes is now 1,160.

With the latest figures, the country’s COVID-19 tally of infected people is 64,336, making it the fifth worst hit country in Africa.

South Africa, with 738,525 cases is Africa’s worst hit.

It is followed by Morocco, 259,951 cases and Egypt, 109,422 cases.

Ethiopia comes fourth with a virus caseload of 99,982.

The NCDC confirmed that 264 persons were discharged from isolation centres across the country after being successfully treated.

The agency said that the 152 new infections were reported from eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos, with 93 new infections, has further stretched its lead with a cumulative 22,053 cases.

Other states with new infections included FCT, 21, Oyo, 15, Rivers, 11, Bauchi, 7. Kwara, 2.

Bayelsa, Edo, and Plateau recorded one case each.

“Till date, 64336 cases have been confirmed, 60333 cases have been discharged and 1160 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC said.

The agency warned that the country could not afford to have yet another wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

“We urge Nigerians to take responsibility to keep our nation safe by adhering to all COVID-19 preventive measures. It is our collective responsibility,” it said.

Till date, 687,952 tests have been done since the first confirmed case was announced on February 27, 2020.