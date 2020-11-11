Myanmar’s President U Win Myint has won a seat in the lower house of the next parliament in Sunday’s general elections, according to an announcement from the Union Election Commission on Wednesday.

Representing the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), U Win Myint contested against candidates from the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).

Others are National Unity Party, the Yeomanry Development Party, Union Betterment Party, and Democracy and Peace Party in the Tamwe constituency of the Yangon region.

A total of 5,639 candidates including 1,106 candidates from the ruling NLD party and 1,089 from the USDP vied for 1,117 parliamentary seats in the elections held on Sunday.

So far, 338 representatives have been elected to parliament at three levels and the NLD secured 278 seats including 100 in the House of Representatives, or the lower house, 30 in the House of Nationalities, or the upper house, and 148 in the regional or state parliaments so far, according to the UEC’s announcement on election results.

Meanwhile, 25 candidates from the USDP, including the party Chairman U Than Htay, won the parliamentary seats, along with 35 candidates from other parties.

U Win Myint won a seat in the lower house in Ayeyarwady region’s Pathein constituency in the 2012 by-election and was elected as a member of parliament representing Yangon’s Tamwe township in the lower house in the 2015 general elections.

The ruling NLD party won an absolute majority of the parliamentary seats in the last general elections on Nov. 8, 2015, and has been running the government since 2016.