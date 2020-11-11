By Joy Akinsanya

A 36 -year old paedophile Mutiu Ajibola has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

An Abeokuta High Court on Wednesday convicted Ajibola, who resides at Somoke Village at Owede Agbe area in Ogun, on one count charge of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

The Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, held that the pieces of evidence tendered before her overwhelmingly proved beyond reasonable doubt that the Ajibola was guilty of the offence.

Dipeolu consequently sentenced the defendant to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr A. A Adewale, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 11 2018 at about 4:00pm at Ofada Road at Somoke village via Owode-Egbe in Ogun.

Adewale told the court that the convict had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 11-year old victim.

He explained that the defendant under pretext of buying fufu, called his victim who was hawking the item at Somoke village.

“The convict asked her to come inside the room, but she had replied that her mother had instructed her not to enter into anybody’s room while she was hawking.

“The convict pushed her inside his room, carried her onto his bed and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her which caused bleeding from her vagina.

“Ajibola asked her to go home and threatened her not to tell anyone what transpired between them, else she would die.

“But when she got home, her mother got to know when she noticed stains of blood on her daughter’s clothes.

“She, thereafter, reported the convict to members of the community vigilante who went and arrested him and handed him over to the police,” he said.

Adewale said the offence committed contravened Section 32 of the Child Rights Laws of Ogun 2006.