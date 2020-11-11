Zack Harrison, owner of a growing software consulting firm in Ukraine was born in September 9th, 1999 in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and was raised in Cocoa Beach/Cape Canavera/Meritt Island and Space Coast.

He started his first business at the age of 12 as a Minecraft server. At the very young age of 13, he started computer programming. He dropped out of middle school and like he says, he never went past the 8th grade.

At 16, Zack sold his Minecraft business and took a job at FirstData, a Fortune 250 company as a “Sr. Application Analyst”, which then was basically a title for Sr. Programmer. At 17, he took a job as a senior software programmer at Flexicon Inc. as a contractor/consultant for the UD Department of Health and Human Services at Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (cms.gov).

At the DHHS, Zack built a large data conversion pipeline and worked as the Team lead at the end of his time on that project. Then, he worked on the pilot program for the FHR standard. In late 2018, he started studying Russian Language which as he often says is a language he is very keen on learning.

In order to be accepted into medical school. He got his GED in February 2019. In May of the same year, Zack got married but got divorced in September. Due to a dispute with the manager of the upstream contracting firm Flexicon, where he worked, Zack left and finally started a software consulting firm of his own in Kyiv, Ukraine, Eastern Europe.

In September 2020, he opened a new office for his consulting firm and hired 10 new programmers and in the month of October in the same year, he was invited to study at the Bogomolets National Medical University of Ukraine.