By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress and model Linda Ejiofor alongside her husband Ibrahim Suleiman, are marking their 2nd wedding anniversary today November 11th 2020.

Ejiofor is a native of Abia state known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net’s TV series Tinsel. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in the film The Meeting.

The lovebirds got married amidst friends and family in a lovely wedding ceremony in 2018.

Linda said, Happy Anniversary My Love

it’s been 2 years, and the idea of spending my life with you still excites me like a little girl on Christmas morning.

You’re my Home @ibrahimsuleimanofficial 🥰❤

And now we have our Sonshine, our Baby Quest, our YumYum. 🥰❤❤❤😘

God knows I love you. and for loving me the way you do, I pray that He comes through for you every time. God bless you baby.

Song Everything by Ella Mai ft John Legend.

Video bu @lexantonmedia

photography @ahamibeleme

#Approved😘😊💃❤👅

#CaptainQuest

#IhuomaLindaEjiofor

#isquared18

Ibrahim also wrote:

ANNIVERSARY! WHOOP!!! @ihuomalindaejiofor

I blinked, and it’s been two years already. crazy part is, I’m still super excited to wake up next to you and to run home to you every evening.

thank you for being my Sunshine, and thank you for giving me my Sonshine!

I love you, Sweetcheeks. but most importantly, I really REALLY like you.

May His light never leave your heart. God bless you for me.

kisses!

#isquared18 #iCub3d20

#CaptainandMrsQuest

music: everything × Ella Mai, ft. John Legend

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHcKJn-j8tZ/