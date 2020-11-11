By Obi Vincent

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has ordered Liberia to pay Counsellor Kabineh Muhammad Jan’neh, an impeached Judge of the Supreme Court of Liberia, the sum US$200,000 as reparation for moral prejudice suffered for the violation of his rights.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, 10th November, 2020, in a case filed by the Judge, the Court also ordered Liberia to restore, calculate and pay to the Applicant all his withheld entitlements, including salaries, allowances and pensions benefits as from the date of his impeachment to the date of notification of the Court’s judgment.

It further ordered his reinstatement as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court or in the alternative, grant him the right to retire from service on the date of notification of the judgment of the Court with full pension’s benefits as if he had retired at the normal retirement age for justices of the Supreme Court.

In the 73-page judgment, a panel of three judges of the Court, led by Honorable Justice Edward Amoako Asante, said the Court found the matter admissible and within its Jurisdiction contrary to the argument of the government.

The Applicant’s allegation of bias against the Chief Justice of Liberia, who presided over the impeachment trial at the Liberian Senate was, however, dismissed by the Court as unsustainable. (PANA/NAN)