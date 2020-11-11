The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it is shutting down a section of the Ketu-Mile 12 road for reconstruction.

This follows the completion of the third segment of the ongoing rehabilitation works along Ketu – Mile 12 corridor of Ikorodu Road.

The government said the part to be closed for 20 days stretches from NNPC fuel station by Anibaba Street and Mile 12 Bridge.

This will be the fourth segment of the construction works.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that the rehabilitation works which will commence on Wednesday, 11th November, will be geared towards changing the present surface to a Reinforced Continuous Concrete Pavement, (RCCP).

The statement disclosed that adequate traffic diversion plans, and alternative routes have been made available during the period of the construction works.

Ikorodu bound motorists approaching Owode Elede from Ketu, are advised to keep to the alternative carriage lanes inward Mile 12 and BRT lanes.

Motorists from Ketu inward Ikorodu will exit the service lane from Ile-ile bus stop to join a lane to Mile 12 Bridge from 2pm daily while the normal flow of traffic would be maintained from 12mid-night to 2pm.

Other alternative arrangement will have motorists exit from the 3rd Axial Road, divert from Alapere and Ogudu to make use of the adjoining routes on Aliu, Oladele and Adedoyin Streets to link Mile 12 Under Bridge, through Ajelogo.

Articulated vehicles are however strongly advised to approach Mile 12 market using Oremerin and Ibikunle Streets.

Motorists outbound Ikorodu, are free to use the completed sections of the main carriageway, while Motorists inbound 3rd Mainland Bridge are advised to divert at Ile Ile (NNPC) to make use of Olatunji Ige, Fakoya Street and Ikosi Road to the Toll Gate to link Lagos – Ibadan Expressway.

The statement assured that all the alternative lanes have been marked with relevant road signs to guide motorists plying the routes with the State’s Traffic Management Authority in place to ensure motorists reach their destination in spite of the expected inconveniences that the closure will bring.

The transport ministry appealed to Lagosians to bear with the inconveniences.