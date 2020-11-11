By AbdulFatai Beki

Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi has congratulated the Emir of llorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari on his 25th year on throne.

His congratulatory message to the Emir is contained in a press release by his media Aide, Mr Sherif lbrahim on Wednesday.

PM News recalls that Sulu-Gambari ascended the throne as the 11th Emir of llorin on Nov. 11, 1995.

Danladi described the 25 years reign of the emir, who is also the Chairman of the state Council of Chiefs as a milestone towards maintenance of peace, unity, love and progress in the state.

“I am delighted to celebrate with our royal father, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari as his peaceful and prosperous reign as the 11th Emir of Ilorin clocks 25 years.

“His Highness has been a strong pillar of support for the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly and indeed, the present government in the state in the efforts to champion the course of a peaceful and better state,” he said.

The speaker who also congratulated the people of llorin emirate, prayed Allah to grant the emir long life towards a fulfilling and more prosperous reign.

NAN