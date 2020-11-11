Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the Government and people of Mali on the death of the country’s 4th elected president, Amadou Toumani Touré, at the age of 73.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the former President described Toure as a renowned Malian statesman who contributed significantly to the development of his country.

Dr. Jonathan who is the Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the Republic of Mali also noted that the late President supported the mediation efforts of the sub-regional body towards resolving political crises in Mali.

The former President stated: “I condole with the Government and people of the Republic of Mali over the passing on of former President Amadou Toumani Touré.

“President Toure was a renowned Malian statesman who made significant contributions to governance by working assiduously for the development of his country and the sub-region.

“Long after he left office, Malians and other West Africans had continued to hold him in high esteem because of the way he distinguished himself in the leadership of his country, both as a military helmsman and elected President.

“ As a committed patriot, he made enormous sacrifices towards promoting democracy and restoring peace and stability in Mali, especially at different periods when the country faced challenging times.

“I recall his reassuring wise counsel and calm disposition in the course of different peacebuilding missions, especially in 2012 and 2020 when ECOWAS-led mediation and negotiations successfully resolved lingering socio-political crises and restored normalcy in Mali.

“The late former President will be greatly missed across the continent because of his commitment to peaceful diplomacy, democratic reforms, and socio-political stability.”