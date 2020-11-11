Popular Nigerian actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha, professionally known as Jim Iyke, proudly announced on his timeline that he has struck a deal with a gaming brand.

Iyke disclosed that he is now an official partner and co-owner of ”BIGGY LOTTERY LTD,” while also mentioning that The gaming/ lottery industry has always been of great interest and intrigue to him.

”Official CO OWNER/PARTNER of BIGGY LOTTERY LTD.

Alongside my two partners Barrister Toks Nweke @tobenweke and Barrister Shola Gabriel @getshola7.

I’m especially proud of this addition to our burgeoning investment portfolio. The gaming/ lottery industry has always been of great interest and intrigue to me. To come on board not only as the hands at the helm of the ship but partake in ownership is a fulfilled bucket list.

Everything about this platform is different. Our vision is not only to make our clientele an intricate focus on our value chain, the goal is to also make our customer experience an obsession in individual satisfaction.

Truly a blessed day.

Announcements soon.. All in my fav biz sky blue suit 😆✊🏽

We move!

#GLADYSBOI #TKPAPA #JJPAPA #HARVPAPA #BIGGYCHRONICLES.” Jim posted on Instagram.