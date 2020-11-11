By Yakubu Uba

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has again urged members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, to stop the killings and surrender.

Zulum made the call on Wednesday at the launch of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) Super Camp and lists of key Boko Haram wanted members in Chabbal in Konduga Local Government Area.

According to him, the insurgents needed to realise that they are just killing their brothers and sisters, and destroying properties of their parents.

“For those that are still in the bush terrorising innocent lives and properties, I am still calling on them to surrender. You are killing your brothers and sisters, destroying our structures that are built using money from your forefather,” the governor said.

He lauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for streamlining the CJTF operations into that of the military, adding that it would enhance insurgency fight.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to supporting the military and CJTF to continue to deliver in the fight against insurgency.

Meanwhile, he announced a donation of 100 motorcycles to members of the CJTF to enhance their operations in the rural areas.

He urged the people of Borno to accord the military and other security agencies maximum support on the renewed onslaught on the Boko Haram terrorists.

NAN