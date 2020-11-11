By Olajide Idowu

Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday reiterated his administration’s commitment to championing the cause of Osun state youths.

Oyetola made this known during an Inter-Religious prayer session, organised by Muslim and Christian leaders at the Government House, Oke-Fia, in Osogbo.

The governor said his administration would not rest on its oars until the youth are productively engaged to meet their destiny for greatness and prosperity.

According to him, the state had come up with workable and realistic ‘Youth Policy’, painstakingly designed to fully harness the limitless potential embedded in the youth for the maximum advancement of the state.

He said the administration would, under his watch, continue to maintain the tempo of inclusive and participatory governance as part of efforts to enhance equitably and even distribution of resources.

Meanwhile, Oyetola added that 2% of the total budget earmarked for the youth in the 2021 budget will be judiciously utilised to engage them in mining, agriculture, tourism, commerce, among others.

“On our part, we will continue to engage our youths, so as to let them have a sense of belonging in governance. We will continue to prioritise their welfare and invest in them for the betterment of our dear state.

“We want our youths to build some level of trust in their leaders because leaders mean well.

“Though at times, things might not work out the way it is expected, by and large, nobody is willing to have the opportunity of ruling the state or country without a desire to do well.

“So, I urge our youths to begin to exercise patience and always be conscious of those with an ulterior motive, to either hijack their peaceful protest or use them for evil things whenever they want to register their grievances,” Oyetola concluded.

NAN