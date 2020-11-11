Ekiti State Government has sealed off five health facilities for allegedly operating below standards and engaging unqualified persons as staff.

Some of the affected facilities included Odunayo Medical Center, Aye Ekiti, City Medical Laboratory, Ado Ekiti, Masterpiece Diagnostic Care, Ado Ekiti, Abundant Grace Hospital, Ado Ekiti and Good Heritage Hospital, Ado Ekiti

State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani seal off the hospitals when he led his team on an impromptu visit to some private hospitals in parts of the state.

He regretted the continued existence of such health facilities in the state, despite regular monitoring and persistent warnings.

Represented by the Director of Hospital Services and Training in the ministry, Dr. Olusanya Adetoye, Filani expressed dismay at the way and manner the shut facilities were operating with unqualified and incompetent staff in a filthy environment.

The Commissioner said the government would in addition to the closure, not hesitate to henceforth arrest and prosecute any auxiliary doctor and those called trainee nurses found to be working under the guise of being qualified professional, whose activities posed danger to the life of residents.