The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has donated relief materials and food items to victims of flood in Koton-Karfe, Local Government in Kogi.

The minister Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, in a statement said that Aliyu made the donation when she visited the traditional ruler of Koton-Karfe, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Gombo.

Aliyu revealed that the medical outreach involves basic medical free screening, appropriate treatment, counseling and referral to the appropriate healthcare institutions.

The minister added that the medical outreach also gives the indigenous people the opportunity to access quality healthcare at their doorstep.

Aliyu stated that the aim of the medical outreach was to give back to the community.

She consoled the flood victims in Koton-Karfe and other affected areas over the damage suffered during the period.

Aliyu, who said that flood was a natural disaster, however, called for caution, warning that there was the need for precautionary measures to be put in place in order to avoid wanton destruction of property every flood season.

She assured the people of Kogi that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will not derail the country from the path of peace, progress, and development.

Responding, the monarch, commended the minister for the gesture.

” You have demonstrated that you are a true daughter of this land. You have touched lives in many ways. We are indeed very proud of you,” he said.

He assured the minister that after due consultation with his council of chiefs, a befitting title would be bestowed on her as a mark of appreciation.

Similarly, the minister also visited her hometown Bodun, where she paid homage to Malam Mohamed Sani, the Agankyu of Kakanda kingdom.

She appealed to the people of the kingdom to be patient with the government in the area of infrastructural provisions.

Aliyu assured that something positive would be done on the road network leading to the Bodun community.

The items donated include 100 pieces of fishing nets, 100 pieces of mosquito nets, 1000 bags of 10kg rice, and 1000 bags of maize.