By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Peter Ijeh, a former super eagles player has been appointed coach of Swedish second Division club Vargarda IK.

Ijeh was unveiled by the club on Tuesday at the club’s press conference at Tånga IP. The former striker would also act as the club’s technical adviser. He confirmed the appointment on his social media page although he did not give details of the contract.

The striker during his playing career played for Malmo, IFK Göteborg, Copenhagen, Viking, Syrianska, and GAIS. The forward also was the highest goal scorer in the Swedish League with 24 goals in 2002.

Ijeh attended Gothenburg University and the Swedish Football Federation and acquired a UEFA advanced licensed certificate.