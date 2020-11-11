Michael Adeshina

Balarabe Musa, former governor of old Kaduna State, has passed away on Wednesday morning.

A son of the deceased, Kassim Balarabe Musa, confirmed the development in a short statement.

He said, “I will like to inform you of the passing away of my father, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa. He died this morning about 30 minutes ago.”

A former lawmaker from Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani also announced Musa’s death via his verified Twitter page.

He said, “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin.”

Balarabe, who was a progressive, was the leader of the People’s Redemption Party in the 4th Republic but stepped down as the chairman in 2018 due to health issues.