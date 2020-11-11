By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Daystar Christian Centre founder, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has said the suit filed against him and 49 others by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke is frivolous.

Okeke had on Monday sued singers, Davido, Falz and Burna Boy; Pastor Sam Adeyemi and 46 others over their roles in #EndSARS protest which led to the destruction of his properties.

Okeke instituted the suit at a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, his propeties were destroyed in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest, saying that the promoters of the protest must be brought to justice.

Those sued are: Singers Burna Boy, Davido, Falz, Mr Macaroni, Taooma, Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade.

There are also the Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi; activist, Aisha Yesufu; ex-Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo; a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, and actors, Yul Edochie, Uche Jombo, Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.

He said, “I shall instigate a private criminal prosecution against all the alleged perpetrators and coordinators of the #EndSARS riots on Twitter. The nation bled, lives lost, and properties worth billions destroyed as a result of the sheer recklessness of some persons.

“Having initiated criminal proceedings against the #EndSARS riots promoters at exactly 1052hrs WAT, 09/11/2020, we shall ensure that same is diligently prosecuted in the interest of defence, public safety and public order. The Federal Republic of Nigeria is country of laws.”

But Adeyemi, reacting to the suit on his twitter handle said it was frivolous.

He asked: “Who sent this guy to file this frivolous law suit?”

