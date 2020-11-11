By Taiwo Okanlawon

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has warned broadcast stations in the country against using unverified information sourced on social media.

The Acting Director-General of the commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, stated this on Wednesday in an interview with Arise TV.

Idachaba also said the commission might be forced to raise the fine imposed on some broadcast stations in October 2020.

NBC had earlier fined Channels Television, Arise Television, and Africa Independent Television over “unprofessional coverage” during the Lekki shootings on October 20, 2020, following the nationwide protest against police brutality.

According to him, broadcasters were “reckless” during the coverage of the Lekki shootings on October 20, 2020.

“The point basically is that at times of national emergency and crisis, there must be extreme care and restraint,” Idachaba stressed.

Idachaba, further stated that some of the sanctioned stations had paid the fine but threatened to raise the fine for the stations who were yet to comply.

“Stations that have been fined have already responded. Some of them have actually paid their fines.

“Those who have not paid their fines are in further breach of the provisions of the law because what the law clearly says is that when you are sanctioned and you do not respond within time, the regulator has the right to upgrade the sanction and it is not a pleasing option.

“I hope that the regulator doesn’t get there,” he added.