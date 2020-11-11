Ecobank Nigeria has announced the hosting of a virtual webinar for her customers, and other Nigerians in the cadre of employee or salary earners on how to strategically position for the year 2021 amidst the backdrop of the current global economic challenges.

The virtual programme tagged – Positioning For 2021: From ‘Side Hustle’ to Multiple Streams of Income is scheduled to take place on the 13th of November 2020 by 11am on the Microsoft Teams platform.

“The webinar is targeted at individuals – salary earners, small businesses, self-employed and other interested stakeholders, even as they begin to plan for the new year.

“The webinar aims to bring to light how one can start a side hustle, develop multiple streams of income, plan for the future and develop proper money management skills to withstand further economic shocks and dislocations,” stated Korede Demola-Adeniyi, Head of Consumer banking.

She further added that “2020 has been a very challenging year for most people, fraught with different events both globally and locally. These have in different ways, affected corporates, small businesses, and salary earners. Most significant, is the effect the situation has had on the economic and financial positions of salary earning and self-employed persons.

“As a result of this, and with the year 2021 a few weeks away, it seemed timely to hold this webinar in November. Individuals, whether employees or business owners, ought to begin planning for the new year and need to have proper and adequate information as to how to start or go from having a side hustle to developing multiple streams of income. Furthermore, the Employee Summit will offer Nigerians, financial services and solutions designed to support and enhance their lifestyles and ensure their sustainable growth”.

The virtual programme will kick off with a brief overview of Nigeria/Africa’s economic outlook going into 2021, with COVID19, #EndSARS, 2021 Budget in focus.

Key Speakers include Transformation Teacher and Success Coach, Dr. Harry Benjamin; AgriPreneur/ Chief Executive Officer, FarmCredit Nigeria, Afioluwa Mogaji and Research and Business Development Manager, Ecobank Nigeria, Kunle Edun.

She stated that the webinar is a proof of the Bank’s commitment to the financial well-being of her customers, and so, urged the bank’s customers as well as non-customers to register and participate fully in the webinar, assuring them that the learning points would greatly impact their lives and businesses.