DJ Cuppy clocks 28

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy is in a jubilant mood as she turned 28 today.

DJ Cuppy shared some lovely photos on her official Twitter page to mark her special day.

Wahala for who no wish me a Happy 28th Birthday! 🎈🎂💕 #CuppyDay pic.twitter.com/XCaygah9Iq — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) November 10, 2020

However, Cuppy’s fans didnt dissapoint as they took to her comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

One of her fans identified as @OmoyeniPopson wrote: “May your life get flooded with happiness, may your every morning becomes the most beautiful morning. I wish the smile always sticks to your face. I wish our relationship go through many years may this birthday brings a lot of excitement in your life. Happy Birthday dear”.

DJ Cuppy is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola. She lived in Ilupeju for six years before moving to Ikeja where she attended Grange School, Ikeja.

She then relocated to London at age 13 for her GCSEs and A-Levels.

DJ Cuppy graduated from King’s College London in July 2014, with a degree in business and economics. She also earned a master’s degree in music business from New York University in 2015.