By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has unveiled his tracklist for his upcoming album ‘A BETTER TIME’ which will be officially out on November 13th, 2020.

The anticipated album comprises seventeen tracks, including collaborations with Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Nas, Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, Bella Shmurda, C Kay among others.

The ‘Fem’ crooner while unveiling the tracklist expressed his gratitude to all artistes who contributed to the project. He wrote;

“I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00 WAT ! 👶🏽🎤😈 🦁 💣

“Thank you @chrisbrownofficial @thuggerthugger1 @nickiminaj @shomadjozi @iammayorkun @mugeezxkamikaze @sautisol @tiwasavage @nas @bella_shmurda @lilbaby_1 @ckay_yo for making this classic with me 🎤 ❤️.”