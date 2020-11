Popular Nigerian singer Chike, has released his latest record entitled “20.10.20 (Wahala Dey)”, a song about the fallen heroes of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on the 20th of October 2020.

The musician featured images of the #EndSARS protests and victims of police brutality. He also talked about a bill regulating the use of social media in Nigeria.

Wahala Dey comes after his previous single titled “If You No Love” which features DMW singer, Mayorkun.