President Muhammadu Buhari said Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who died Wednesday will be sorely missed as a voice for the voiceless.

Buhari said this in a statement on the death of the radical politician, who governed the old Kaduna state between 1979 and June 1981.

Musa was impeached in June 1981 by the opposition-dominated House of Assembly.

It was the first time an elected state governor was ever impeached in Nigeria.

“President Buhari believes Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

“As the former governor goes home, the President affirms that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends and associates”.