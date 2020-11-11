By Jennifer Okundia

Model and former MR Nigeria Bryan Okwara, and his beautiful baby boy look adorable in this father and son picture, shared by the father of one.

The actor who turned 35 on November 9th, first revealed he was expecting a child, when he showed off baby-bump picture of his girlfriend, former Miss Earth Nigeria, Marie Miller on Instagram to mark Valentine’s Day.

He penned the caption below:

“Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you Express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to Express gratitude for. Thanks for all the wishes #gratefulheart ❤

Okwara won the title of MR Nigeria in 2007 and reached the semi-finals in the Mister World 2007 competition.