Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has described the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu Gambari as a man of peace who is passionately committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

In a statement in Abuja to celebrate Gambari’s 25th Anniversary on the throne, Atiku who is the Wazirin Adamawa, said the Emir of Ilorin is one of the traditional rulers whose commitment to our unity in diversity impresses beyond words.

According to Atiku, the appointment of Sulu Gambari as Emir of Ilorin 25 years ago has vindicated his admirers like him who were confident that he wouldn’t disappoint them.

The former Vice President noted that Gambari avoided controversy since his appointment and devoted his energy to promoting peaceful coexistence and unity in the country.

“As a distinguished retired Judge, you have added value to the throne not only because of your knowledge, but also because of your vast wisdom and experience,” Atiku added.

He prayed that God will bless the Emir with a long life and good health in the service of his people and Nigeria at large.