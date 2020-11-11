By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as a man of peace who is passionately committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

Atiku gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Wednesday to celebrate Sulu-Gambari on his 25th anniversary on the throne.

He said the emir of Ilorin was one of the traditional rulers whose commitment to unity in diversity impressed beyond words.

Abubakar said that the appointment of Sulu-Gambari as emir of Ilorin 25 years ago had vindicated his admirers such as he, who were confident that he would not disappoint them.

The former Vice President said that Sulu-Gambari avoided controversy since his appointment and devoted his energy to promoting peaceful coexistence and unity in the country.

“As a distinguished retired judge, you have added value to the throne not only because of your knowledge but also because of your vast wisdom and experience,” Abubakar said.

He prayed that God blesses the traditional ruler with long life and good health in the service of his people and Nigeria at large.

NAN