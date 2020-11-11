By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has adjourned till 1st of December, 2020 for continuation of trial, the criminal charge of obtaining $297,000 by false pretence preferred against a Lagos businessman Kalu Ogbogu Dike.

The Police prosecutor, Justine Enang during the course of the trial had called three witnesses before the case suffered series of setback due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a three-count charge filed before the court by the Police’s prosecuting counsel from legal section Zonal Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 2 Police command Headquarters Onikan, Lagos, Justine Enang, it was alleged that Kalu Ogbogu Dike and others now at large, sometime in July,2017at Airport road,Lagos conspired together to commit felony to wit: obtaining property by false pretence, and stealing and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 of the criminal code,cap C38, laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

It was further alleged that Kalu Ogbogu Dike and others at large on the same date time and place, with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of$297,000 from one Danladi Ibrahim and Alhaji Ismaila Isa on the representation to them that he will pay them the equivalent sum of N93 million, representation he knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1)(a) and punishable under section 1(3) of the advance fee fraud and other related offences Act, Cap A6 laws of the Federation,2004.

In the third count of the charge, the defendant was also accused of stealing the sum of$297,000.