Ariwodola Idowu

The traditional ruler of Ikere Ekiti, in Ekiti State, Oba Adejimi Adu, has cried out over withdrawal of police services from the town.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the town suffered the most grievous attacks and destruction during the last nationwide EndSARS protests, with property worth millions of naira either burnt or damaged.

The area command and the divisional police stations in the town were also attacked during the protests, with vehicles and other vital items either burnt or vandalised.

Ikere-Ekiti is the second biggest town after Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The Ekiti command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the withdrawal of the police personnel.

He said this was because all the three police stations, where its officers and men used to operate, had been set ablaze along with their operational and personal vehicles.

Abutu said that residents of the community had, however, been told to call certain hotlines anytime they needed the services of the police, especially during emergencies.

But the traditional ruler called on the police authorities in the state to review their stand and return their officers and men to duty.