Arizona is one of the battleground states that sit-tight American President Donald Trump thinks he could snatch from President-elect Joe Biden.

But the case there is so ridiculous that one wonders why Trump and his Republican party are wasting their time with litigation.

AZCentral.com reported, quoting official of Maricopa County, said fewer than 200 ballots are at issue.

The state, with 11 electoral votes has already been called for Biden, by both AP and Trump leaning Fox News.

Republican officials are alleging that poll workers “incorrectly rejected” votes cast in person on Election Day in Maricopa.

They will make their case in front of a Maricopa County Superior Court judge later this week.

The defendants — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors — also will have a chance to produce evidence and make oral arguments, according to Judge Daniel Kiley.

But it appears unlikely the case would affect the outcome of the presidential vote.

With fewer than 200 ballots in contention, Biden has a lead of 14,946 votes.

He has so far polled 1,648,642 votes to Trump’s 1,633,896.

Trump won the state when he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and is sulking that he lost it to Biden.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed the lawsuit Saturday, alongside the Republican National Committee and the Arizona Republican Party.

The complaint claims Maricopa County poll workers disregarded procedures designed to give voters a chance to correct ballot mistakes, possibly affecting final vote counts.

Its central claim involves “overvotes,” which happen when voters mark more options than allowed in a particular race. Because stray markings and other irregularities can cause Maricopa County tabulation machines to perceive an overvote, the tabulators are programmed to alert voters when that happens.

A voter then has two choices: “Spoil” the ballot and request a replacement, or cast the original ballot with the warning that overvotes may not be counted.

The lawsuit says voters who choose to proceed with their original ballots are entitled to a manual inspection of their ballots later and contends some poll workers urged voters to cast their ballots without further review.

It calls for officials to identify and inspect Election Day ballots from Maricopa County that contain apparent “irregularities in connection with the voter’s selection of a candidate.”

