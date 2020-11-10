A Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered that a 23-year-old student, Louis Ekwealor, who allegedly beat up his mother, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The Presiding Officer, Mr Hassan Aliyu, gave the order pending when the accused would be able to meet the bail conditions.

He is required to provide a surety, who must be a civil servant who resides within the court’s jurisdiction and able to post half a million naira bail bond.

No one came forward to stand as surety for the accused.

The presiding judge adjourned the matter until Nov.16 for hearing.

Ekwealor, who resides in the Sabongari area of Bwari with his mother, is charged with assault and causing bodily harm.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Idowu Ojo, said that the case was reported at the Bwari Police Station by the mother of the accused, Mrs Victoria Ekwealor, of same address on July 14.

According to Ojo, the complainant said that the defendant beat her up on the fateful day while holding a cutlass and calling her a witch.

Ojo alleged that the accused threatened to kill the complainant.

She explained that the complainant while struggling to defend herself got hit on her nose by the handle of the cutlass and this made her bleed until help came her way.

The prosecutor said that the cutlass was recovered from the accused during police investigation while also noting that the offence contravened Sections 265 and 240 of the Penal Code.