By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award-winning and talented Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer Simisola Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, dropped really lovely photos on her timeline.

Wearing a t-shirt and jeans, with sneakers, the “Duduke” singer penned the words “Peekaboo. I see you.”

She recently released her Extended Play. Writing about her Restless II EP, the mum of one said:

“I’ve put my heart and soul in this music journey; I’ve had many highs; this (sometimes annoyingly) perfectionist woman has shown you herself through her songs – I couldn’t have done it without your support. I know this and so I thank you. I thank God for making our paths cross.

#RestlessII is another chance to share with you through my art…and I hope I’m not letting you down, cos everyday I only want to make you proud to be a part of the SimiArmy.”