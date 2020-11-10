Brand influencer, entrepreneur and popular Nigerian reality television star Natacha Akide, known professionally as Tacha, releases adorable pictures from her latest shoot.

“I hope you feel BEAUTIFUL TODAY❤️” she said in the photo caption.

The business woman became a household name after she participated in the 2019 Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” show, and was disqualified for having a fall out with fellow contestant and eventual winner Mercy Eke.

She recently featured in a new song “Ole” by Nigerian super star singer Tiwa Savage.

Akide is a native of Port Harcourt, south south Nigeria. She is known for being outspoken.