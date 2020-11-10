By Taiwo Okanlawon

American television writer, producer and sound editor, Charles Kenneth Spears who co-created the popular cartoon, Scooby-Doo with Joe Ruby, has died at the age of 82.

His death comes less than three months after his animation partner, Joe Ruby, also passed away.

According to American gossip site TMZ, Spears reportedly died on Friday after complications related to dementia.

His son, Kevin noted that Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, story-telling, loyalty to family, and strong work ethic.

Kevin said, “Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as the co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life, and he will continue to live on in our hearts.”

With Joe Ruby, Spears co-founded television animation production company Ruby-Spears Productions. Earlier in their partnership, the two men created the Scooby-Doo franchise for Hanna-Barbera.

Ken Spears was born in Los Angeles on 12 March 1938 and met Ruby when both were sound editors and staff writers at animation studio Hanna Barbera.

Spears and Ruby also created the popular series “Dynomutt” and “Jabberjaw.” But, undoubtedly they were most famously known for creating ‘Scooby.’

The popular animated series first aired on CBS in 1969 with Ruby and Spears writing the first five episodes then editing and supervising the rest of that inaugural series.

Scooby aired until 1976, but there have been a lot of spin-offs, reboots and movies.

Spears wasn’t limited to just cartoons either. He was also a story consultant for the 1974 TV series, “Planet of the Apes.”

He is survived by his two sons, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.