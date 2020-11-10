By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

France coach, Didier Deschamps has said that he believed star player, Paul Pogba, is unimpressed with life at Manchester United.

The coach said this in a press conference. He said that with his experience with Pogba and the France squad, Pogba is in a situation with his club which he cannot be happy about.

“I know Paul well and he knows the squad well,” Deschamps explained. “He finds himself in a situation with his club that he cannot be happy about, neither in terms of his playing time nor his position.

“He’s in a difficult period, he’s had a string of injuries, and COVID-19 has also affected him adversely. He needs to rediscover his rhythm.

“He did well in the matches that he was involved in last month and performed consistently despite his lack of rhythm. Nevertheless, we can’t say that he’s blossoming at club level.”

Deschamps revealed that he plans to sit down with Pogba to talk about his situation, and he hopes to see the midfielder channel his frustrations and turn them into good performances for France.