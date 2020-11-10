By Jennifer Okundia

In a beautiful white-wedding ceremony that held at Christ Pentecostal Mission, (CPM), EeZee Conceptz recording artiste Judikay, and her hubby, Anselem Okpara officially tied the knot over the weekend, in Lagos.

Back in August, the couple held their traditional marriage amidst friends and family who attended the lovely occasion.

Judikay shared pictures on her timeline and said:

“And it came to pass!! Lord we are too thankful. Huge thanks to everyone who was a part of this success. Aaah! If we start to type ehn! Moving on, see you all in October!!!

Congratulations are in order

#JUDI-IKAY2020 #chasingtenthousand #endlesslove❤️”

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, who shares same record label with the bride, was in attendance and she shared visuals likewise and commented:

“mercychinwo Your home is blessed😍🤩😍

Congratulations to you Judi😍🤩😍 @officialjudikay I love you..”

The new bride replied:

“officialjudikay

Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiissssssssssss we love you eeeeh 💃💃💃💃