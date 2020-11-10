By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee at the State House, Abuja.

Yobe State Governor Mala Mai Buni led the delegation on behalf of the committee.

Governor Atiku Abubakar Badugu of Kebbi State and Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Baderu were also present during the presentation of APC’s newsletter.

The president approved the planned nationwide registration of party members.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Buni said the committee is progressing its reconciliation efforts.

He also said only the party’s National Executive Committee can decide on the committee’s tenure.

See more photos below