By Deborah Coker

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to comply with COVID-19 protocols at the inauguration of Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki on Thursday.

Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), said this in Benin on Tuesday.

Obaseki won the Sept. 19 Governorship Election for his second term by defeating his closest opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aziegbemi that the party was constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the mood of the state and the nation occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protests.

The chairman said that the ceremony would be a short and closed one which would be transmitted live and beamed on virtual platforms.

“There will also be simultaneous inauguration reception parties for party members and faithful in all local government areas headquarters hosted by the chairmen.

“Consequently, there is no need to travel from your domain to the swearing-in ceremony when you can watch it live and party with your fellow constituents,” he said. (NAN)