Multi award winning Nigerian actress, entrepreneur and movie producer Kate Henshaw, took to her social media page to pen a message to her fans.

Henshaw in a lyrics, revealed how much she wants to know God, in the deep and not in a shallow state, adding that nothing else matters any more.

She wrote: “Thanksgiving Tuesday. I don’t wanna live in the shallows. I was made to search the deep. If you’re not it,

I don’t want, I want all of you, take all of me.

“I wanna know, really know you, I wanna know you Lord, I wanna know you, Long to show you nothing matters more 🎶 -Koryn Hawthorne

“Thank you PK @olakunlesoriyan for such a refreshing conversation yesterday. You are such a force and I wish everyone can have an encounter with you..They will not remain the same.. Have an amazing day my lovelies.”