By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian dancer, choreographer, dance instructor and fitness coach, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau-Ameh has been awarded honourary doctorate degree from Escae Benin University in Benin Republic.

The 40-year-old Guinness world breaker announced the big news on Tuesday via her Instagram page.

According to her, being awarded such excellence is a dream come true.

“I’m humbled to be decorated this afternoon by Escae Benin University with Honorary Doctorate in recognition as a ‘pioneer in the business of dance in Africa’. This award is not just for me but for an institution. That institution is the dance industry,” she wrote.

In another post, Kaffy wrote “I dedicate this award to every Dancer, Make-Up artiste, Barber, Cobler, Generator boy, painter, Tailor, plumber, graphics artiste, cameramen, journalist, and everyone that can dare to dream. #daretodream #powertobe #danceboss #dancerslivesmatter #DrKaffy.”

“This moment right here brought tears to my eyes as I reflected and had my life do a major replay of all the struggles, pain, and negative perceptions I have had to overcome to see this day. As a child, I looked through the Guinness book of world records and 18 years later I broke a Guinness world record,” she wrote.

“As a teenager, I pictured my face on billboards and tv and I saw it happen, I lived it. I watch Movies and motivational speeches done in the honorary gown of a doctorate honour and here I am honoured with the least likely career choice.”

“I have heard so many doubts that through dance I can amount to nothing not to talk of being celebrated or honoured on this level In fact on many levels. I am here surrounded by Academics honouring me not for a certificate but for the application of every ounce of knowledge I have acquired in life both in school and on the street. DREAM BELIEVE DARE DO DR KAFFY ( ALÁJÒÓTÀ) #daretodream #drkaffy #danceboss.”