Disqualified Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim has taken to social media to rant bitterly.

According to Erica, she wonders why people she knew before going into the house don’t have issues with her unlike those she has met after she left the house.

When some of her fans expressed shock at her tweets and asked that someone should take her phone from her, Erica stated that people should allow her to express herself.

She ended by stating that she needs to go on a vacation.

”I wonder why I haven’t had issues with the people I’ve known before the house but can’t say the same for the people I met after, they all have one thing in common, selfish interests. I run from those people!

“I’m not going to be your perfect celebrity all the time, I’m just a regular girl. I say what’s on my mind and it doesn’t have to be because of any drama

“If you put too much pressure to be perfect on a human being, they will be stressed. I just want to tweet like a normal person so please be guided.

“Now I’m sure I need a vacation on an island and with no phones”