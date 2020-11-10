By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ace Chelsea defender, Thiago Silva has admitted that he feels honoured working with manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian defender joined the London Club on a free transfer during the summer and has already established himself in the heart of Chelsea’s defense. With Thiago Silva, Chelsea managed to concede just four goals in his eight appearances this far.

While talking about his journey to joining the blue club, Silva revealed how Lampard sent a picture of both of them shaking hands as captain in a friendly match between England and Brazil.

“It was a big surprise for me because I didn’t remember that game, Thiago said. “But I certainly didn’t hesitate to be coached by him. I’m happy that he enjoyed my work so much, I hope to do it in the best possible way to help Chelsea.

“It is a source of pride to be coached by a player I played against and was one of the greatest midfielders in the world. For me, it is very joyful to share locker rooms, exchange ideas, and I look to help him in any way that I can.”