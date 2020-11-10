By Maureen Ojinaka

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved free transportation for Enugu indigenes who intend to return home for this year’s yuletide.

The governor’s approval was contained in a statement issued by Mr Bob Itanyi, the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), on Tuesday in Enugu.

Itanyi noted that the free transportation, which had been an annual exercise by the Ugwuanyi-led administration, was in keeping with the governor’s avowed commitment to the well-being of the citizens of the state.

He said that the indigenes of the state living in Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe and Jigawa States, who had earlier registered, had been included in the free transportation exercise.

Also, all the protocols and guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 would be strictly adhered to.

He also stated that the time-table for the exercise would be released in due course.

“We wish to use this medium to thank and appreciate our able governor for the fatherly and matured manner he has been handling the affairs of the state.

“We also appreciate his love, kindness and passion for the wellbeing of the people of the state,’’ the managing director added.

NAN