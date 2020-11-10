By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress and film producer Genevieve Nnaji is excited to show off the two dogs she recently acquired to her 8 million Instagram followers.

Nnaji bought a breed of brown and cream lhatese dogs and she posed for a photo with the pets which she shared on her page with the caption: !

Also known as the Lhasatese and Lamalese, the Lhatese dog is a cross between a purebred Lhasa Apso and Maltese. They are super cute and sweet.

They can be a little difficult to train, but they do make great family pets and companions.

If your Lhatese acquired more of the Maltese personality, he will be moderately easy to work with when it comes to training, but if it acquired more of the Lhasa Apso personality, he could be a difficult canine to train because he can be stubborn.

The breed is better suited to experienced dog owners who have trained pooches in the past.

Genevieve won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actor to win the award.