The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated relief materials to victims of flood in Tambuwal and Bodinga Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Sokoto State.

NEMA Director-General, retired AVM Mohammed Muhammad, presented the materials at a ceremony in Tambuwal, headquarters of Tambuwal LGA on Tuesday.

Represented by NEMA Head of Information, Sokoto Operations Office, Mr Aliyu Muhammad, Muhammad said that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the hardship being faced by the victims.

He said that the materials included food and non-food items.

“The items are 432 bags of rice, beans and maize each, 43 kegs of vegetable oil, 22 bags of salt, 72 cartons of seasoning and 72 cartons of detergent.

“Others are 864 pieces of mattresses, blankets and mosquito nets, 1,200 bags of cement, 1,200 bundles of roofing sheets, 144 bags of 3″ nails and 432 packets of zinc nails,” he said.

Malam Zubairu Magaji, Special Adviser to Gov. Amina Tambuwal on Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, said that the donation was timely as it would help alleviate the suffering of the victims.

Mr Nasiru Aliyu, Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), lauded NEMA for the donation.