The Federal Government through Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has donated medical equipment to Enugu State Government.

Mrs Mabel Agbo, Enugu State Commissioner for Special Duties and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), presented the items on Tuesday in Enugu, on behalf of the Federal Government.

“Today, SDGs formally presents 12 cartons of face masks, 100 automated hospital beds, 100 bedside lockers, 100 pillows and others to Enugu State Government as palliative from the Federal Government,’’ Agbo said.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Prof. Emmanuel Obi, Commissioner for Health commended the Federal Government and SDGs for the gesture.

“It is my honour and on behalf of the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the people of the state say, thank you to President Muhamadu Buhari.

“We will ensure that these items are used for the good of the people of the state,’’ Obi said.