By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and activist, Folarin Falana better known as Falz has dropped a new video in honour of all the slain young Nigerians who were victims of police brutality.

The music video is a remake of “Johnny” video which was taken from ‘Moral Instruction’, his 2019 album

“We will never forget the heroes that have been unlawfully slain. This is for them. For every single Nigerian life snatched away unlawfully, we must make sure we get justice,” the 30-year-old tweeted.

This is coming after Falz alongside Davido, Burna Boy, Pastor Sam Adeyemi and 46 others were sued by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke over their roles in #EndSARS protest which led to the destruction of his properties.

Okeke instituted the suit at a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, his propeties were destroyed in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest, saying that the promoters of the protest must be brought to justice. Falz in an interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN, had boldly stated, “I’m not afraid for my safety, I’m not afraid for my life because where we are right now, I feel like I could easily die by anything else anyways.”