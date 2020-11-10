By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Music Star, Innocent Idibia, known as 2baba, has said that the criminal complaint filed against him and 49 others for their role in #EndSARS protest is a mere social media trend.

The music star reacted through a statement by his manager Efe Omorogbe. The music star disclosed that he has not been served any paper yet and yet to receive any formal summon.

He added that they cannot respond to the charge until they receive a summon.

“We can’t respond to what is merely trending on social media until we receive a summon we can’t respond,” he said.

PM NEWS reported earlier that activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, sued singers, Davido, Falz and Burna Boy; Pastor Sam Adeyemi, and 46 others over their role in the #EndSars protest.

Okeke claimed that his properties were destroyed in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest, saying that the promoters of the protest must be brought to justice.