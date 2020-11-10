Frederick Shaibu, the younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has been kidnapped by gunmen in Irhiri, Benin.

According to Punch who quoted a family source said Mr Shaibu was abducted on Monday by unidentified gunmen while taking his children to school.

The gunmen did not take his children with them, while they are yet to make contact with the family as of press time.

“It is believed that the kidnappers came through the Ogba River because people who witnessed the incident said they went through the bushes that lead to the riverside,” the source told PUNCH.

Edo police spokesperson Chidi Nwabuzor said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.